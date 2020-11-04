Avengers: Endgame Didn't Give Nebula The Infinity Gauntlet, But Karen Gillan Has One Of Her Own

Leave a Comment
Marvel fans are currently experiencing the longest drought between movies since the MCU started with Iron Man. In this interim period, moviegoers have been left to reminisce about the previous three movies from the massive franchise. A ton of scrapped ideas for Avengers: Endgame have been revealed since its release, including Nebula wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. And while this moment never happened on the big screen, actress Karen Gillan owns her own version of the Gauntlet.
Karen Gillan's starpower has been steadily growing over the years, especially thanks to her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jumanji franchise. Nebula has had a unique life on the big screen, transforming from antagonist to valued member of the team. Many comic book purists were disappointed that she blue gal never took the Infinity Gauntlet out for a spin, but Gillan has revealed the one she personally owns. Check it out below.
FOMO alert. With Karen Gillan owning her very own version of the Infinity Gauntlet, it's almost like Nebula is wielding it. Of course, Tony's sacrifice seemed to indicate that Thanos' daughter probably wouldn't have survived the Stones' full power.
The above video comes to us from British Vogue, and features Karen Gillan giving a tour of her home. The video spends a significant amount of time in her personal office, which is full of memorabilia and props/merchandise from her career on film. And in addition to the axe from Oculus and Jumanji's board game, she's also got the Nano Gauntlet that was created by Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.
In the Marvel comics, the villainous Nebula eventually wields the Infinity Gauntlet and all the power of the Infinity Stones. She uses the weapon to turn on her father, and attempt to conquer the galaxy herself. Obviously the character is being handled quite differently within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but some fans were still hoping to see this moment on the big screen.
During Avengers: Endgame's development process, there was a time when the Russo Brothers and company considered having Nebula use the Nano Gauntlet in the movie's final battle. It was going to specifically be the 2014 version of the character, who tries to use the stones as a way to impress Thanos. Unfortunately, this was going to end up killing that version of the character. You can check out the concept art from this scrapped Avengers: Endgame moment below.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, she was on board The Benatar with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor as they took off into space. The team set out in search of 2014 Gamora, who mysterious disappeared following the final battle against Thanos. And there's no telling what James Gunn has in store for Vol. 3.
It's been fascinating to see Nebula's arc throughout the MCU thus far. While she was a supporting antagonist for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, her character was greatly expanded in Vol. 2. We learned of her childhood trauma at the hands of Thanos, and why her relationship with Gamora was so strained. And when Nebula survived The Snap, she formed a close relationship to the other survivors especially Rocket and Tony Stark.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive sometime in Phase Five. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.