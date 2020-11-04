Avengers: Endgame Didn't Give Nebula The Infinity Gauntlet, But Karen Gillan Has One Of Her Own

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel fans are currently experiencing the longest drought between movies since the MCU started with Iron Man. In this interim period, moviegoers have been left to reminisce about the previous three movies from the massive franchise. A ton of scrapped ideas for Avengers: Endgame have been revealed since its release, including Nebula wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. And while this moment never happened on the big screen, actress Karen Gillan owns her own version of the Gauntlet.