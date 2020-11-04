Spike Lee Reflects On Filming Emotional Da 5 Bloods Scene With Chadwick Boseman

Since Delroy Lindo is speaking with a dead man, the heavenly look to the scene makes perfect sense. So much sense that I'm sure most people, myself included, assumed that everything about the lighting had been designed by the production, or had been handled digitally after the fact. Instead, it seems this was all natural lighting that just happened to be perfect for the moment. And considering what would happen just a short time after Da 5 Bloods was released, it makes it easier to believe that there was something special in that moment, as the actor who was playing somebody who had passed away too soon, would do so himself.