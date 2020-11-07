8 Things About Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy That Didn't Make Sense

The Various People Who Saw Spider-Man's Face On The Train

Spider-Man 2 has a pretty cool moment when an exhausted Spider-Man is carried across a train by citizens of New York City, wanting to protect him while he's vulnerable. The vow to secrecy they all made not to share the details of his face to others is commendable, but also highly unrealistic that people held true to that promise. You'd have to think those people would be interviewed by the news, and then, of course, family and friends would want to hear their Spider-Man story. Someone would've had to spill the beans eventually, and while it may not blow the lid off Peter's identity entirely, it would create a profile for people to speculate on.