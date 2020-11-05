We Finally Know When Tenet’s Coming To Homes

Leave a Comment
A lot of 2020 movies have had their releases delayed due to the current health crisis and the subsequent theater closures that followed, and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was among that group for several months. Eventually though, Warner Bros decided to bite the bullet and release Tenet in theaters that were open across the world. With its theatrical run now winding down, that means Tenet will soon be available on home media.
Those of you who missed out on seeing Tenet on the big screen, or were able to catch it and are just eager for a re-watch, will be able to watch it in the comfort of your own home starting in mid-December. Unlike most home media releases nowadays, which involves the digital version coming out first and the physical copies arriving a few weeks later, the 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital versions of Tenet will all be available to purchase on the same day, December 15. If you want to secure your copy of Tenet as soon as possible, preordering from both physical and digital retailers begins on November 10.
So far, only one bonus feature has been revealed for Tenet’s home media release: “Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet,” which includes interviews with the cast and crew. Still, this being a Christopher Nolan movie, you can expect there will likely be plenty of other featurettes looking at the behind-the-scenes process. After all, this was an incredibly ambitious movie to make, and among the incredible feats Nolan pulled off for Tenet was actually blowing up a plane.
Had Tenet opened in July, as was the plan going into 2020, it’s a good bet that the movie would either already be available to own on home media, or the physical and digital copies would be going on sale about now. In the end, Warner Bros ended up launching Tenet’s international theatrical run in late August, with the domestic run following shortly thereafter. So now you’ll be able to buy Tenet, either for yourself or someone you know, right before Christmas.
Tenet is the biggest movie to come out since the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc on the film industry, and thus far it’s made approximately $350 million worldwide. In a world where a virus hasn’t affected daily life, you can be sure that Tenet’s box office haul would have been much larger, but Christopher Nolan recently defended his latest movie’s performance and noted how theaters are struggling to stay afloat given the circumstances.
The filmmaker’s 11th feature-length film follows a secret agent who must manipulate time in his efforts to prevent World War III. Tenet’s main cast included John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Caine. The behind-the-scenes team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, special effects supervisor Scott Fisher and composer Ludwig Göransson.
