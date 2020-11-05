We Finally Know When Tenet’s Coming To Homes

Those of you who missed out on seeing Tenet on the big screen, or were able to catch it and are just eager for a re-watch, will be able to watch it in the comfort of your own home starting in mid-December. Unlike most home media releases nowadays, which involves the digital version coming out first and the physical copies arriving a few weeks later, the 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital versions of Tenet will all be available to purchase on the same day, December 15. If you want to secure your copy of Tenet as soon as possible, preordering from both physical and digital retailers begins on November 10.