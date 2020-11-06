Back To The Future’s Bob Gale Pays Tribute To Actress Elsa Raven Following Her Death

This week fans of Back to the Future were sad to learn of the death of actress Elsa Raven. While she was far from a household name, Raven had one of the more memorable moments in Back to the Future as the lady looking for donations to save the Hill Valley clock tower. Her role is only a few seconds long, but it's important to the film and based on the reaction to her death, Elsa Raven meant a lot to fans. Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale says she was just as important to the movie as any other performer.