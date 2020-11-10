12 Black-Led Christmas Movies And Where To Watch Them

The Christmas season is upon us, which means it’s the perfect time to listen to holiday music and watch Christmas movies. Everyone has their favorite holiday or Christmas movie, and though race doesn’t play a part in the enjoyment of a movie, sometimes it’s nice to see yourself represented on the screen, especially as a young child or young adult looking for validation in representation.

There are a ton of Christmas movies out there (Hallmark brings a new crop of them every year), but many don’t feature black-leads (or even leads of varying racial identities or sexualities). It can be limiting, and a bit boring, to not see enough variety on-screen. For this list, I picked Christmas movies featuring black actors in lead roles. I included some popular, well-known films, like The Preacher’s Wife and Friday After Next, and a few that might be new to you, like the Marry Me For Christmas film series and The Mistle-Tones.