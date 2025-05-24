Candace Cameron Bure Admits It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year… To Already Be Filming A Christmas Movie

Even though it’s only May, it’s never too early to start thinking about the holiday season heading to the 2025 TV schedule. Drinking hot chocolate, maybe wrapping up in a blanket as the snow falls, and watching some cheesy Christmas movies is a highlight of the season. However, for the stars of such movies, filming usually comes at a very different time of the year. Bure has spoken out about filming Christmas movies in the heat before, and according to her most recent post, the most wonderful time of the year has come early again.

Seriously, Bure is no stranger to getting into the holiday spirit months in advance. She’s been filming Christmas movies for over 10 years now, with a chunk of them going to Hallmark before she famously switched to GAF. Bure’s long been the Queen of Christmas, and she took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from the set of her newest film. She seemed to be all set for cold weather even though it’s still spring (and hot in many places already).

It may be hard to get into the Christmas spirit when it's May, but when you’ve been doing this for as long as Bure, you're likely used to it. And pro? It’s basically like Santa comes twice a year.

Plus, it probably also helps to get into the holiday spirit when Christmas decorations and what I thought was fake snow but isn't always is being trucked in. Bure shared another photo to her Stories, posing in front of a trailer that is decked out in holly and all the decorations, and I am loving how into it everyone gets:

There are few details about the holiday movie Bure is filming, but more information about it should be released in the coming months. Whatever it is will surely get fans into the holiday spirit, as it’s doing for her already. Whether or not she will be filming more for this year remains to be seen, but it’s likely if she’s filming another one, it will be in even warmer weather. I wish her luck.

Some stars on Bure’s former home network, Hallmark, have opened up about what it’s really like filming a holiday movie in the summer, with Paul Greene previously admitting he had to pretend it was cold when it was sweltering. As I noted prior, Bure herself has also looked pretty hot (literally) while filming Christmas movies when it is far from cold, but she has managed the inconvenience well.

One of the secrets of filming Christmas movie is that they are filmed earlier in the year for a holiday season release (outside of the handful that are part of Christmas in July. That being said, it will be exciting to see what Bure is cooking up for the upcoming holiday season later this year.