Walt Disney World Has Added Another New Rule To Keep The Parks Safe

There was no question that when Walt Disney World reopened there would be a lot of new rules in place in order to help keep the guests safe and give them the confidence they would need to visit a theme park. The good news is that, based on the information we have, the resort has been successful in preventing any sort of outbreak from taking place on property. Part of the reason Disney World has done so well is probably because the theme park has continued to add and change rules over time, adapting to new best practices as well as observation of how guests are interacting in the park, and now there's another new rule, finish your food before you get in line.