Fantastic Beasts' Grindelwald: 6 Actors Who Should Replace Johnny Depp In The Next Movie

Colin Farrell

And then finally we have what is either the longest shot of them all or possibly the choice so obvious that all others should be pushed to the side. I'm honestly not sure which. Colin Farrell played the role of Percival Graves in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He's the Auror on the hunt for the Obscurial that turns out to be Ezra Miller's Credence. However, in the end we learn that Graves has actually been Gellert Grindelwald in disguise the entire time. So if Grindelwald transformed out of being Colin Farrell once before, let's change him back. Why would this happen in the story? I have no idea, but there's a poetry to it that makes it feel right. And honestly, Colin Farrell was a better antagonist in the first movie than Grindelwald was in the sequel anyway.