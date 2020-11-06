Matthew McConaughey Apparently Went To A Strip Club The Day His Dad Died

While he was knocked aback by the death of his father, Matthew McConaughey is a man that can carry those emotions, while also processing them in his own unique way. It’s part of that unique outlook on life that the man himself exudes, in a way that someone as zen as Jeff Bridges would even be able to admire. Even in non-death related stories, there’s just this sort of calm and sage wisdom that permeates his interactions with people. This is the same guy who devised secret signals with Jennifer Garner so that she could take care of her duties as a parent while filming Dallas Buyers Club. So really, there’s nothing that the man can’t handle.