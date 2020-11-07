Channing Tatum Got An Adorable Dog While Filming His Movie Named Dog, Because Of Course

Leave a Comment
One aspect of an actor’s experience that we love to live vicariously through as fans is to see how a role can and does impact the talent that spends their time and energy on all sorts of projects during their careers. Moviemaking inspires them to pick up hobbies in a short amount of time or to read up on their next role. In Channing Tatum’s case, he totally adopted a pup in the middle of filming his directorial debut, Dog.
That’s right, Channing Tatum is currently in production on a movie simply called Dog, which he will star in and co-direct with his Magic Mike collaborator Reid Carolin. The movie, which is expected to come out in 2021, is about an Army Ranger who goes on a road trip with his dog along the Pacific Coast Highway in California to attend the funeral of a friend. Considering all the time spent with a fuzzy friend, it was really only a matter of time. Take a look:
If I saw those eyes in front of me too, I’d probably have made the same call. Channing Tatum took to Instagram to welcome “Rook” or “Rooklin” into the Tatum family. When the actor adopted the Dutch Shepard puppy last month, Rook was 12 weeks old. In the post, Tatum said that when he met his new dog he could only liken it to “imprinting” on him. He says he’s a “little savage,” but wow, is he cute!
Channing Tatum had to tragically say goodbye to his last dog Lulu back in 2018, when the Pitbull Catahoula mix he shared with ex-wife Jenna Dewan died of cancer that December. The pair were so heartbroken over the passing of their pup that Tatum was not sure he’d want another dog for some time, but then came Rook. The actor has been through a lot in the last few years, between his divorce with Dewan, an injury he referenced in a prior social media update and relationship woes with pop singer Jessie J.
The way I see it, if you make a movie called Dog, you have to get one, right? Just to get into character in the least! Channing Tatum started production on the film in September after years of the film being in development. We’ll have to wait and see if Rook makes his way into Dog at all, currently expected to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.
Aside from Dog, Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book dedicated to his seven-year-old daughter Everly while in quarantine this year. He is also working on a musical inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth with Scooter Braun and an HBO limited series about Elon Musk’s SpaceX project. It’s nice to see the actor up and at ‘em after going a few years away from the big screen.