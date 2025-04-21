Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Has Some Real Competition As Sydney Sweeney Posts Her Own Adorable Dog Content: ‘Introducing Sully Bear’

After Glen Powell and model Gigi Paris broke up , the leading man actor found a new love interest in an adorable pupper named Brisket . Sydney Sweeney dealt with a recent breakup as well, canceling her wedding with Jonathan Davino . Just like Powell had a new member of the family in the form of a cute dog, Sweeney followed suit with her adorable dog, Sully Bear. And the two former co-stars are gonna have some competition with their cute dog content.

Glen Powell adopted Brisket during the filming of Twisters . His too-cute-for-words dog happens to be quite the model featured in his owner’s shirtless thirst trap posts and was on the cover of Vogue’s “Dogue” issue. Well, it looks like he's gonna have some competition with his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney, who just adopted a new dog named Sully Bear and has adorable Instagram dog content to prove it:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Appearing to be a German Shepherd, Sully Bear is just as precious as his name! Based on the lovable photos, it looks like Sydney Sweeney’s new canine companion goes with her everywhere. We see him on set, bowling with his owner and model Amélie Tremblay, and on her aquatic vacations. Considering we know the Sharp Objects actress goes on plenty of beachy vacations, it’s a good thing Sully Bear looks to be one with the water.

I’m absolutely in love with the photos of the Immaculate actress cuddling with her new puppy, who appears to be at home in her arms. Even seeing Sully Bear look straight into his proud owner’s eyes makes me want to melt! There’s nothing like puppy love entering your life. Sully Bear really is lucky to have an owner as adventurous and full of light as the puppy looks to be.

This isn’t Sydney Sweeney’s first time as a dog parent. During her fun-in-the-sun boating trip last summer, she brought her loyal doggy companion, Tank. In Sweeney’s Instagram story, the pitbull-mix puppy looked very comfortable sitting in that boat as the sun set. While wearing her white swimsuit , the Madame Web actress looked cherished, receiving sweet licks from her dog as they lay in a hammock. Just like Glen Powell knows how to capture his dog’s good boy side on social media, two can clearly play that game in adorable doggy content.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Glen Powell’s dog, Brisket, screams adorableness. However, Sydney Sweeney’s new pup, Sully Bear, can give them a run for their money in showing what cuteness looks like in their doggy posts, too. There’s nothing like a dog by your side to bring out the fun and lightheartedness inside of you. Make sure to look at our 2025 movie releases so you don’t miss a beat on Sweeney’s latest film projects.