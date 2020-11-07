Kevin Costner Reveals How Man Of Steel Pushed Him And Diane Lane To Work Together Again

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star as husband and wife living in the Midwest whose lives take a turn after an incident concerning their son. But no, it’s not a Man of Steel spinoff starring Ma and Pa Kent. Let Him Go is completely unrelated to their work in the DCEU, but it did inspire the actors to reunite for this weekend’s latest release.