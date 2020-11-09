Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’s Alan Ruck Has An Idea For A Sequel, And It Sounds Perfect

It's surprising that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off never got a sequel. The film is beloved, and was a smash success when it was first released in 1986, but talks about a follow-up never turned into anything real in the last 34 years (with the exception of a live-action TV series that got cancelled after one season). Of course, modern Hollywood has fallen in love with long delayed sequels like 2018's Halloween, Blade Runner 2049, and Mad Max: Fury Road, so it's not impossible that it may one day happen – and if it does, co-star Alan Ruck has an excellent idea that filmmakers might want to consider pursuing.