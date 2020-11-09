Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’s Alan Ruck Has An Idea For A Sequel, And It Sounds Perfect

Ferris Bueller's Day Off trio in car

It's surprising that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off never got a sequel. The film is beloved, and was a smash success when it was first released in 1986, but talks about a follow-up never turned into anything real in the last 34 years (with the exception of a live-action TV series that got cancelled after one season). Of course, modern Hollywood has fallen in love with long delayed sequels like 2018's Halloween, Blade Runner 2049, and Mad Max: Fury Road, so it's not impossible that it may one day happen – and if it does, co-star Alan Ruck has an excellent idea that filmmakers might want to consider pursuing.

Ruck, who now stars in the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession, was recently a guest on People's Couch Surfing, and while discussing his past work the subject of a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off sequel came up. The actor best known for playing the anxiety-ridden Cameron Frye mentioned that he's been hearing talks for years, but there is specifically one idea that he really likes. Said Ruck,

There are always little rumors, and different writers will come up to [me] at parties or awards shows and say, 'I've got a great idea,' and then you never hear anything more about it. Back in the day, John Hughes talked to Matthew briefly about maybe having Ferris go to college. I always thought they should wait until Matthew and I are in our 70s. Cameron's in a nursing home, and Ferris comes and breaks him out!

This is a great idea for multiple reasons, but the biggest one is just that it's the unexpected sequel approach that a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 2 would need. Making a movie where Ferris ditched during a day in college would have been too obvious, as would a follow up that follow's Matthew Broderick's Ferris, Mia Sara's Sloane Peterson, and Alan Ruck's Cameron Frye as middle-aged adults trying to escape from work. Jumping to the point where they are elderly would be an unexpected twist and open up wholly new comedic arenas.

The question that remains is whether or not this would be an idea to execute now or in a few years. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off trio is not quite in their 70s yet; Ruck is the oldest at 64 years old, while Broderick and Sara are 58 and 53, respectively. There are amazing things being done with makeup and digital effects these days that make the prospect of aging up actors a whole lot less daunting, so doing it in the next few years would be doable.

Who would write it? Who would direct it? Those are some big questions when you consider that the volunteer would be stepping directly into the footsteps of John Hughes – but there certainly are talented filmmakers out there who could turn the premise into something magical.

For those of you who are now hankering to watch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, we're sad to report that the movie isn't currently available on any streaming services, however, it is available to rent or purchase digitally from all major outlets, and is also on both Blu-ray and DVD.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2020 news 5M The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2020 Philip Sledge
Was Ferris Bueller's Day Off Really All Part Of Cameron's Imagination? Let's Discuss news 5M Was Ferris Bueller's Day Off Really All Part Of Cameron's Imagination? Let's Discuss Philip Sledge
Back To The Future And 9 More ‘80s Roles Tom Holland Would Have Been Perfect For If Time Travel Worked news 6M Back To The Future And 9 More ‘80s Roles Tom Holland Would Have Been Perfect For If Time Travel Worked Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Nov 17, 2020 The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
The Last Full Measure Oct 19, 2019 The Last Full Measure 8
Death On The Nile TBD Death On The Nile Rating TBD
It Chapter Two Sep 6, 2019 It Chapter Two 7
90 Day Fiance Fans Praise Brittany Banks' Friend After She Tries To Stop Shenanigans In Jordan TBD 90 Day Fiance Fans Praise Brittany Banks' Friend After She Tries To Stop Shenanigans In Jordan Rating TBD
How Fear The Walking Dead's Negan Callback Gives Dwight A Great Reason To Return To The Walking Dead TBD How Fear The Walking Dead's Negan Callback Gives Dwight A Great Reason To Return To The Walking Dead Rating TBD
6 Marvel Characters Timothy Olyphant Would Be Perfect To Play TBD 6 Marvel Characters Timothy Olyphant Would Be Perfect To Play Rating TBD
Upcoming Scarlett Johansson Movies: What's Ahead For The Marvel Star TBD Upcoming Scarlett Johansson Movies: What's Ahead For The Marvel Star Rating TBD
One Walking Dead Star Would Love To Take On The Role Of Marvel's Daredevil TBD One Walking Dead Star Would Love To Take On The Role Of Marvel's Daredevil Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information