Why Disneyland Is Going To Have A Harder Time Reopening Than Walt Disney World

Disneyland's Local Popularity

Walt Disney World is one of the single most popular vacation destinations in the world. People travel not only from all over the country, but all over the world to visit. This fact has been both a blessing and a curse during the era of COVID-19. The simple fact is it hasn't been too complicated for Walt Disney World to manage the crowds these days because the crowds are mostly staying home. Even if people felt comfortable going to Walt Disney World, the steps required to get there are likely seen as too much. This means the park is visited mostly by locals right now, which is a small fraction of the number of people that would normally be there.