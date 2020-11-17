Chris Rock's Best Performances In Movies And TV, Ranked

Climate may change and the balance of political power may shift, but if there’s any one constant that we can all depend on, it’s that Chris Rock is hilarious. Initially cutting his teeth on stand-up and then landing a gig on SNL, it wasn’t long before we started getting Chris Rock movies because honestly, his talent is too strong to just confine himself to the small screen.

That said, like another Rock who became a movie star but still occasionally goes back to his roots in the wrestling ring, Chris Rock still occasionally jumps back and forth between doing major films and also the brand of stand-up comedy that made him legendary, like his last stand-up special, Tamborine, on Netflix. He’s also lent his talents to directing, producing, and even starring in stage plays. But this list is all about his roles in front of the camera. So what’s the famed comedian’s best performances? Well, you’re about to find out.