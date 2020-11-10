More Bad News For Disneyland Workers As Coronavirus Cases Tick Up

Disneyland has been arguing for months that the success that has been shown at Walt Disney World, which has been open since the summer without seeing any significant outbreak, is evidence that Disneyland Resort can also reopen safely. However, the state of California is clearly unconvinced. The guidelines in place currently will require virus transmission in Disneyland's home of Orange County to be at levels much lower than the county currently has, indicating it will likely be several more months before the theme parks will reopen. Seeing Disneyland closed for a full year is likely right now.