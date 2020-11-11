George Lucas’ Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Could Have Used Darth Maul In A Wild Way

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as film franchises go, there are none quite as beloved as Star Wars. George Lucas changed the industry forever with his original trilogy of movies, and the property has since grown to include 11 movies as well as various TV shows. While Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney ahead of the sequel trilogy coming out, it turns out that George Lucas' original vision for the movies had major plans for the villainous Darth Maul.