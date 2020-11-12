One Thing That Frustrates Nicole Kidman About Working On Musicals Like Moulin Rouge

It's probably a little strange for many fans to read that Nicole Kidman isn't comfortable singing. The actress got some pretty solid reviews for her performance in Moulin Rouge, and you would never guess from watching the movie that she was any less comfortable in the singing portions of the film than the acting portions. And yet, it seems that she doesn't feel she puts all the emotion into her singing performance that she's capable of doing with her acting. A lot of people may have similar feelings about their singing, but most of don't actually sound as good as Nicole Kidman does.