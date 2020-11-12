Is Zack Snyder Teasing His Original Plans For Catwoman In The DCEU?

Leave a Comment
Zack Snyder’s Justice League should not be lacking for iconic DC villains when it finally reaches HBO MAX in 2021. Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and Doomsday (Ray Fisher) are the main heavies of the piece, though we also have heard rumors about Joker (Jared Leto), Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) being part of the mix. But what about Catwoman?!
Snyder isn’t the best at keeping secrets. Just the other day, he teased the look of Martian Manhunter while appearing on the League of Mayhem podcast stream. He loves giving his fans quick looks at his DC plans. So, what does this post on Vero mean?
Obviously, this is a comic-book rendition of ill-fated lovers Batman and Catwoman. We’ve never met a Catwoman in Zack Snyder’s SnyderVerse, but are we meant to? Does Zack have an idea of who might play Selina Kyle in his universe? The fans sure do.
Carla Gugino is an outstanding actress best known for her roles in Sin City and the recent The Haunting of Hill House. She has a history with Zack Snyder, too, though, having appeared in the director’s Watchmen adaptation, Sucker Punch, and as a voice actor in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman She’s a loyal member of Snyder’s troupe, and she’d be an amazing choice to play Catwoman opposite this older, grizzled Batman that Ben Affleck plays.
Because Ben Affleck’s currently romantically involved with Ana de Armas, though, some have even suggested the young beauty for the part. And yep, that totally works (though she’d be a much younger version of the character on screen, so maybe she’d have to be the latest in a longer line of Catwomen plaguing Gotham).
Or this could simply be Zack Snyder sharing artwork from Jim Lee because he likes it. I don’t think that’s the case, however. Snyder has trained his followers to keep a close eye on his Vero social media account because they know that he shares in-depth looks at his Justice League process, so if he’s posting a photo on there, it likely means it has something to do with his SnyderVerse, and his efforts to establish something on HBO Max.
If you can’t wait to see Catwoman back on the big screen, you don’t have to wait for Justice League on HBO Max in 2021. The character absolutely is going to be part of Matt Reeves interpretation of the Batman mythology in The Batman, where the legendary thief will be brought to life by Zoe Kravitz. It’s excellent casting. So is Carla Gugino, though, so can we make that happen somehow?