Blumhouse's Freaky Ending Explained And How The Body Swap Magic Works

Just following the body switch back to the right bodies, the police arrive and shoot the Blissfield Butcher dead… or so we think. We then meet Millie back in her home with her mom and sister, who are having a sweet evening together following a wacky 24 hours. Millie and her mom have a heart-to-heart about her going away to college, instead of her feeling the need to stay with her. After this the Blissfield Butcher returns to finish off Millie for a final stand off. She is able to defend herself with the help of her sister and mom, and she drives the leg of a chair into his chest, making him really dead this time.