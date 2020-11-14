The Hilarious Freaky Scene That Vince Vaughn Completely Improvised

They were both so invested and they both did so much research with each other to learn about movements – Kathryn learned the Butcher walk, Vince learned the hair flip for Millie. Truly, the only times I would really break were in the scenes with Vince. He would really surprise me because he’s such an improviser that like if you’re not ready to volley back with whatever he’s thought of, some imaginative new line and truly there were some weird ones, they’re all amazing. It was actually relatively easy not to laugh or break because you were constantly on your toes with both of them. They were both so committed and I mean that legitimately.