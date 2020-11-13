Comments

Michael B. Jordan Got A PS5 And Shares His Honest Thoughts

Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther

Even if you're not a serious video game player, it feels impossible not to be aware that there are two brand new video game consoles on the market. Both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are here, offering fans a brand new gaming experience using some of the industry's newest technology. Unfortunately, due to the popularity of the new consoles there are probably a lot of people who haven't had a chance to play one. At the same time, there are probably many who want to be sure the new devices are worth the price before they spend the money. Michael B. Jordan, for one, seems to think the PlayStation 5 is worth it.

Michael B. Jordan is part of the actual ad campaign for the newest PlayStation, but what does he really think of the new console? The Black Panther actor spoke with Complex about his first experience with the PS5, and he was not shy in his praise, saying...

My first experience was incredible, man. I got a chance to play two of my favorite games, Call of Duty, and a little bit of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. So it was everything I wanted it and needed it to be.

New video game consoles are always high profile releases, and there's little argument that they are not technologically impressive. At the same time, when you're talking about dropping several hundred dollars for the device, and then $60 or $70 more for every game you want to play, there needs to be some confidence that it will all be worth it. For Michael B. Jordan, it seems that it is.

Sony's PlayStation has been around for more than 25 years, and so there's a lot riding on every new development with the brand. Many of today's video game players grew up with PlayStation and don't even know of a time before Sony was one of the top console manufacturers. If you're one of those people for whom the name PlayStation simply means a lot, then it would appear that the newest console will live up to those high expectations, as Michael B. Jordan is one of those people as well. He goes on...

PlayStation just means... legacy, honestly. It's been an evolution. It's something that I've seen grow, and it's surpassed my expectations at every iteration. This one, I can't wait to dive into all the details of it. But PlayStation, for me, is happy memories, friendships, bonds. I have people that I play with, on the regular, that I've never met before, that I only talk to through a party chat. That type of connectivity builds friendships. It keeps people connected.

From a business standpoint, there will certainly be a battle between Sony and Microsoft. While many will likely come to own both a new Xbox and a new PlayStation eventually, most will be choosing one or the other out of the gate, and previous experience will play a big part in making the decision of which to support.

Will you be picking up (or have you picked up) a new console? Let us know which in the poll below.

Which New Video Game Console Are You Planning To Get?
RESULTS
