Michael B. Jordan Got A PS5 And Shares His Honest Thoughts

Even if you're not a serious video game player, it feels impossible not to be aware that there are two brand new video game consoles on the market. Both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are here, offering fans a brand new gaming experience using some of the industry's newest technology. Unfortunately, due to the popularity of the new consoles there are probably a lot of people who haven't had a chance to play one. At the same time, there are probably many who want to be sure the new devices are worth the price before they spend the money. Michael B. Jordan, for one, seems to think the PlayStation 5 is worth it.