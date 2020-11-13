Fantastic Beasts’ Jude Law Responds To Johnny Depp’s Departure

The Captain Marvel actor said it was particularly “unusual” news to hear because Johnny Depp had begun to film as Grindelwald for only about a day “on his own.” The actors did not work together on Fantastic Beasts 3 yet, but Johnny Depp was on set and getting ready before the court ruling changed his course. The relationship between Jude Law’s Dumbledore and Grindelwald is an especially important one to the franchise, as the movie series moves to a legendary duel between them following a controversially “intense” relationship between the pair.