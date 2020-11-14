Wow, Ezra Miller Shot New Flash Scenes For Justice League On The Fantastic Beasts 3 Set

Leave a Comment
After a long fight from #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans following the disappointment that was 2017’s Justice League, Zack Snyder is now getting the chance to realize his entire vision for the DC team-up film through a four-episode series coming to HBO Max next year. The filmmaker is currently doing additional photography in Los Angeles but, in regards to Ezra Miller’s Flash, the director got creative over Zoom while the actor also works on Fantastic Beasts 3.
Even the Flash can't be in two places at once, but that’s not stopping Ezra Miller from taking part in Justice League additional photography while remaining where he needs to be over 5,000 miles away. Zack Snyder explained the cool way he was able to direct the actor to Beyond the Trailer. In his words:
I had to get a pick-up shot of Ezra when we were doing this little bit. You know, he’s on Fantastic Beasts, and that’s in London, and we weren’t going to travel to London, unfortunately. I would have loved to have done that… So what we did was we picked him up on a Zoom, and the Fantastic Beasts crew, I sent them these drawings. I was like, ‘Ok, this is what he has to do, this is where he is.’
Ezra Miller is on a closed set in London for Fantastic Beasts 3, reprising his role as Credence Barebone while adhering to COVID-19 safety measures with the cast and crew. And that means he cannot leave the set to join the Justice League cast for additional photography, and Snyder cannot fly to London to join him, either. So the Fantastic Beasts crew helped the director out by creating a set and rolling the cameras with Ezra Miller, while Snyder directed the scene from over in California.
Zack Snyder said he was able to watch what was happening over in London with the three monitors he had set up that allowed him to see the set, Ezra Miller and the camera shooting him. Funny enough, the video of Snyder on the set was on an iPad attached to a stand. This is the future?
Apparently, it wasn't a huge sequence, but a “pick-up shot,” which is a minor shot that's often routine for big movies such as Justice League. Check out the trailer for the Snyder Cut released over the summer:
We’re certainly curious as to how Ezra Miller’s Flash will change in Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, especially ahead of the character’s standalone film coming in 2022. Following his work on Fantastic Beasts 3 -- which just faced a setback with the exit of Johnny Depp and a new release date -- the actor will reprise his role as Barry Allen for Andy Muschietti’s film, which is set to star Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batmen from alternate timelines. Check out the complete DCEU lineup with CinemaBlend’s updated roundup of upcoming DC movies.