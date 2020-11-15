Why Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs Says The Hype Surrounding The Musical Is Now Easier To Handle

It feels pretty surreal. It’s a little more stabilised now, because at least there are other things that exist [that I’ve worked on] that some people know too, so I don’t only have to talk about Hamilton! That was probably the most surreal part: being an artist your whole life and then having one thing that people want to talk about. It was the smallest part of my life but the biggest thing for anyone else. It gave me access to an industry that I didn’t have before.