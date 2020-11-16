Kick Off Your Week Right With Jack Black Doing The WAP Dance In A Speedo

Leave a Comment
It's Monday and that means another week which, in the current climate, can be that much more daunting. Sometimes you have to wonder just how you're going to get through another week of the world. From global pandemics to political uncertainty it would be easily to simply write the whole thing off and go back to bed. And so, might I suggest, Jack Black, dancing to Cardi B's "WAP" while wearing a speedo? You'd be surprised just how invigorating it can be.
Cardi B's "WAP" has been the talk of the music world for...reasons, and it has spawned its own social media dance challenge. Jack Black has taken up that challenge in his own unique way, taking the "wet" portion of the title very literally, dousing himself in water while nearly naked and and getting down to the song. If your morning coffee isn't enough of a pick me up for you anymore, perhaps watching this every morning will do the trick.
It has to be said that social media seems to have been designed for somebody like Jack Black. Between TikTok and Instagram the actor has seemingly kept himself, and the rest of us, entertained with videos like this, and at least he's having a good time. He's recorded himself dancing, working out, and even recording PSA's to convince everybody to wear a mask.
I'm not sure this is the best entry in the WAP Challenge, but really, you have to hand it to Jack Black for being absolutely fearless, as most us likely would not be willing to go to the same extremes. Especially since, it doesn't exactly looks like swimsuit weather in this video. I'm not sure this was the most comfortable thing to create and so we need to thank Jack Black for his sacrifice.
But then, the actor probably has a lot of free time on his hands. While many film productions are back to work to one degree or another, everything is moving slower than it used to. And Jack Black himself has made noises about retiring, so he's probably not looking to get in front of a camera anytime soon. Even if there was a project that might get him working again, like a new Jumanji movie, we don't know when or even if that project is coming, Dwayne Johnson has a number of other movies in the pipeline so even if a new Jumanji is in the cards, it likely won't be happening for a while.
Hopefully, if nothing else, we can stay subscribed to Jack Black's TikTok channel and get more entertaining videos to help us get through the day. Although, if fewer of them included skimping swimsuits, that would probably be ok.