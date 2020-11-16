Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Kick Off Your Week Right With Jack Black Doing The WAP Dance In A Speedo

Jack Black in Jumanji

It's Monday and that means another week which, in the current climate, can be that much more daunting. Sometimes you have to wonder just how you're going to get through another week of the world. From global pandemics to political uncertainty it would be easily to simply write the whole thing off and go back to bed. And so, might I suggest, Jack Black, dancing to Cardi B's "WAP" while wearing a speedo? You'd be surprised just how invigorating it can be.

Cardi B's "WAP" has been the talk of the music world for...reasons, and it has spawned its own social media dance challenge. Jack Black has taken up that challenge in his own unique way, taking the "wet" portion of the title very literally, dousing himself in water while nearly naked and and getting down to the song. If your morning coffee isn't enough of a pick me up for you anymore, perhaps watching this every morning will do the trick.

@jackblack

Challenge accepted

? WAP?feat. Megan Thee Stallion? - Cardi B

It has to be said that social media seems to have been designed for somebody like Jack Black. Between TikTok and Instagram the actor has seemingly kept himself, and the rest of us, entertained with videos like this, and at least he's having a good time. He's recorded himself dancing, working out, and even recording PSA's to convince everybody to wear a mask.

I'm not sure this is the best entry in the WAP Challenge, but really, you have to hand it to Jack Black for being absolutely fearless, as most us likely would not be willing to go to the same extremes. Especially since, it doesn't exactly looks like swimsuit weather in this video. I'm not sure this was the most comfortable thing to create and so we need to thank Jack Black for his sacrifice.

But then, the actor probably has a lot of free time on his hands. While many film productions are back to work to one degree or another, everything is moving slower than it used to. And Jack Black himself has made noises about retiring, so he's probably not looking to get in front of a camera anytime soon. Even if there was a project that might get him working again, like a new Jumanji movie, we don't know when or even if that project is coming, Dwayne Johnson has a number of other movies in the pipeline so even if a new Jumanji is in the cards, it likely won't be happening for a while.

Hopefully, if nothing else, we can stay subscribed to Jack Black's TikTok channel and get more entertaining videos to help us get through the day. Although, if fewer of them included skimping swimsuits, that would probably be ok.

Up Next

10 Best Jack Black Movies, Ranked
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Jack Black Performed Rocky Horror’s Time Warp To Encourage Voting, With Susan Sarandon And More news 3w Jack Black Performed Rocky Horror’s Time Warp To Encourage Voting, With Susan Sarandon And More Eric Eisenberg
How The James Bond People Made Jack Black’s Time On The Simpsons A Nightmare television 3M How The James Bond People Made Jack Black’s Time On The Simpsons A Nightmare Jessica Rawden
Jack Black Brings Back Nacho Libre For Brand New COVID PSA news 4M Jack Black Brings Back Nacho Libre For Brand New COVID PSA Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play 6
The 355 Jan 15, 2021 The 355 Rating TBD
Lost Girls And Love Hotels Sep 18, 2020 Lost Girls And Love Hotels 2
A Quiet Place: Part II Apr 23, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Jumanji: The Next Level Dec 13, 2019 Jumanji: The Next Level 6
Star Wars' Adam Driver Hilariously Called Out John Oliver's Unhealthy Obsession On Last Week Tonight TBD Star Wars' Adam Driver Hilariously Called Out John Oliver's Unhealthy Obsession On Last Week Tonight Rating TBD
Justice League: Zack Snyder Teases More Robin Story In The Snyder Cut TBD Justice League: Zack Snyder Teases More Robin Story In The Snyder Cut Rating TBD
Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent Send Love After 33-Year-Old Jeremih Is Ventilated Due To Covid Complications TBD Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent Send Love After 33-Year-Old Jeremih Is Ventilated Due To Covid Complications Rating TBD
Matrix 4 Star Reveals 'Big Fear' When The Movie First Shut Down TBD Matrix 4 Star Reveals 'Big Fear' When The Movie First Shut Down Rating TBD
Upcoming Vin Diesel Movies: What's Ahead For The Fast And Furious Star TBD Upcoming Vin Diesel Movies: What's Ahead For The Fast And Furious Star Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information