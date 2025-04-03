Jack Black Was Not Expecting The First Minecraft Trailer To Get So Much Fan Hate, And I Love What His First Impulse Was

Where were you when the first trailer for A Minecraft Movie dropped online? As we find ourselves just a couple of days from the latest of video game adaptations hitting theaters, Jack Black has reflected on the negative reaction the movie was greeted with when its first look was revealed.

The first teaser for A Minecraft Movie hit the internet back in September to tons of unhappy fans saying things like “please send this back to the crafting table” and “funny prank Warner Bros., you can release the real teaser now” on YouTube. Here’s what Black had to say about the backlash:

I mean, I was surprised, because I loved the trailer. I was like, 'Oh, this is going to go over great.’ And, you know, there's always so many people that are sensitive to everything you put out there. I love the movie, but now I'm like, I don't know. Let's see what everyone else thinks, because I don't trust myself anymore.

When the A Minecraft Movie star spoke to Total Film, he shared that he was totally vibing with the first teaser when he saw it pre-release. So he was actually rather shocked when fans didn’t agree with him. I like that he’s being honest about how he felt about it and how he’s been questioning himself since then. As he mentioned, we’ll just have to wait and see what people think once it hits theaters!

The movie’s director, Jared Hess, who also helmed modern classics like Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite, said that he thought the backlash had to do with viewers experiencing the Minecraft movie “out of context” and didn’t reflect the “amazing” reactions they received from die-hard Minecraft fans at test screenings.

Social reactions for A Minecraft Movie came out the other day, and while a lot of people are calling it “stupid,” there’s also been some praise being thrown out. One viewer shouted it out for “genuine laughs,” while another called it the “perfect film for families to watch over the holiday.” While the adults in the comment sections may not like it, one of our writers, Rich Knight, wrote about how his kids loved the trailer when it came out. So hey, if it's reaching the audience it intends to, the negative feedback may not matter.

Plus, a box office report from Deadline has reported that ahead of the weekend, A Minecraft Movie is looking at a $140 million worldwide opening, which would make it one of the big cinematic successes of 2025 thus far. The movie starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge hits theaters this weekend. You can check out our exclusive A Minecraft Movie interviews here on CinemaBlend.

