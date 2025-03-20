Watching Jason Momoa Try And Show CinemaBlend His Lobo Look Is Iconic, But It's Jack Black Asking For A Cameo That Really Got Me

Of all the upcoming video game adaptations that are either heading to theaters in 2025 and beyond, only one boasts a star who recently joined James Gunn’s DCU as the extraterrestrial bounty hunter Lobo. We’re of course talking about Jason Momoa, who’s making his way through the block-filled, semi-animated comedy A Minecraft Movie before straddling Lobo’s demonic motorcycle in Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. But what will he look like?

Despite James Gunn saying fans would have to wait to see some kind of full visual on Momoa’s Lobo, CinemaBlend came very close to getting a look during a Minecraft-flavored interview with our own Jeff McCobb. However, the actor’s attempt to deliver the goods from the upcoming DCU superhero movie was cut short in a hilariously devastating move by his publicist. Check out the video from that moment below, which led to Jack Black asking about making his own comic book cameo.

On the topic of the DC baddie, we asked Jason Momoa about his Lobo look, as far as how much white makeup would be showing compared to the character’s armor. Replying that he’s pretty much covered from head to toe, the Game of Thrones vet got up to retrieve his phone, with the aim of showing us visual evidence of his live-action take.

Alas, before he could successfully pull the image up for others in the room to put their peepers on, Jason Momoa's publicist put the kibosh on any such reveals, and advised him not to open the photo. It's like being told you can open a Christmas present early, only to discover none of the presents under the tree are actually yours.

Thankfully, Jack Black was on hand to provide some side-commentary as Momoa started to track his phone down, and the Tenacious D co-founder was clearly having a ball just prouncing his co-star's character name, though with softer vowel sounds that made it rhyme more with "Lao Bao" than "Low Bo."

And because he's Jack Black, he went ahead and used that particular moment to inquire about landing his own mini-role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow alongside other cast members such as Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

I can't wait for Looobooo. Dude, is it too late for a cameo? Get a me a cameo on Loww-bowww. I just wanna say Lobo.

Something tells me Jack Black inevitably missed out on landing a role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but I wouldn't rule out him showing up elsewhere in the DCU, as part of the Tenacious D...ynamic Duo. Or maybe in School of Sgt. Rock. Or in Ju-super-manji. I could go on and on.

Hopefully it'll all be worth the wait whenever Supergirl's standalone film hits theaters on June 26, 2026, even if Jack Black doesn't actually pop up anywhere.