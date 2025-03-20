Watching Jason Momoa Try And Show CinemaBlend His Lobo Look Is Iconic, But It's Jack Black Asking For A Cameo That Really Got Me
So close. So very, very close.
Of all the upcoming video game adaptations that are either heading to theaters in 2025 and beyond, only one boasts a star who recently joined James Gunn’s DCU as the extraterrestrial bounty hunter Lobo. We’re of course talking about Jason Momoa, who’s making his way through the block-filled, semi-animated comedy A Minecraft Movie before straddling Lobo’s demonic motorcycle in Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. But what will he look like?
Despite James Gunn saying fans would have to wait to see some kind of full visual on Momoa’s Lobo, CinemaBlend came very close to getting a look during a Minecraft-flavored interview with our own Jeff McCobb. However, the actor’s attempt to deliver the goods from the upcoming DCU superhero movie was cut short in a hilariously devastating move by his publicist. Check out the video from that moment below, which led to Jack Black asking about making his own comic book cameo.
A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)
A photo posted by on
On the topic of the DC baddie, we asked Jason Momoa about his Lobo look, as far as how much white makeup would be showing compared to the character’s armor. Replying that he’s pretty much covered from head to toe, the Game of Thrones vet got up to retrieve his phone, with the aim of showing us visual evidence of his live-action take.
Alas, before he could successfully pull the image up for others in the room to put their peepers on, Jason Momoa's publicist put the kibosh on any such reveals, and advised him not to open the photo. It's like being told you can open a Christmas present early, only to discover none of the presents under the tree are actually yours.
Thankfully, Jack Black was on hand to provide some side-commentary as Momoa started to track his phone down, and the Tenacious D co-founder was clearly having a ball just prouncing his co-star's character name, though with softer vowel sounds that made it rhyme more with "Lao Bao" than "Low Bo."
And because he's Jack Black, he went ahead and used that particular moment to inquire about landing his own mini-role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow alongside other cast members such as Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.
Something tells me Jack Black inevitably missed out on landing a role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but I wouldn't rule out him showing up elsewhere in the DCU, as part of the Tenacious D...ynamic Duo. Or maybe in School of Sgt. Rock. Or in Ju-super-manji. I could go on and on.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hopefully it'll all be worth the wait whenever Supergirl's standalone film hits theaters on June 26, 2026, even if Jack Black doesn't actually pop up anywhere.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll
The Blacklist's Amir Arison Is Awesome In Dope Thief, But He Gets Real About Landing His Network TV Follow-Up: 'I Did Not Expect My Next Role To Be Law Enforcement'