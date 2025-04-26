Jack Black, Dax Shepard, Josh Lucas And More Are As Excited About That SNL End Of Season 50 Hosting News As I Was

There are only a few Saturday Night Live episodes left in the show’s milestone 50th season, which means there are only a few more stars on the docket to serve as host. Quinta Brunson is up at bat next, on May 3, while Scarlett Johansson is set to close out the season on May 17. Smack dab in between the two actresses, though, is actor Walton Goggins, who’ll host the show on May 10. As a fan of Goggins, I’m incredibly excited to see what he does, and it would seem that stars like Josh Lucas and Jack Black share my enthusiasm.

It was announced at the end of this past week that Walton Goggins would host Saturday Night Live, with Arcade Fire serving as musical guest. The past several months have seen some excellent SNL hosts take the stage in Studio 8H, but the notion of a comedic talent like Goggins taking the reins truly excites me. When the news was announced, the fan-favorite actor took to his Instagram account to share it. Dax Shepard, Josh Lucas, Jack Black and more stars then took to the comments to hype up Goggins:

Man. I can not wait to see you do this! - Josh Lucas

NO WAY!!!!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ - Dax Shepard

Coming in hot!!! - Jack Black

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HOLY SHIT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙌🔥❤️ - Edi Patterson

THIS IS THE BEST👏 - Tony Cavalero

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 - Natasha Rothwell

You can’t help but smile upon the sight of stars hyping up a fellow performer. Of course, the actors noted above were far from the only users to weigh in enthusiastically, as non-celebrity fans also shared their excitement. These comments are also a true testament to the fact that the Alabama native has more than struck a chord with his various performances. I totally understand the hype, as the Justified alum has and continues to put in excellent work.

(Image credit: HBO)

Although Walton Goggins has been working in Hollywood for some time now, the past several years have truly seen him emerge as a highly-sought-after performer. Fallout, Invincible, George & Tammy and The Righteous Gemstones are just a few of the TV shows on which he’s had starring roles. Most recently, Goggins received praise for his role as Rick Hatchett on The White Lotus (which is available to stream with a Max subscription). Some might say that his “heartthrob status” grew as a result of the HBO anthology series.

It’s interesting to consider what Walton Goggins might do on Saturday Night Live. Right now, I’m tempted to assume that the cast will make use of his Southern heritage and signature drawl while coming up with sketch ideas. There may even be a White Lotus parody during that episode though, after the “White Potus” debacle involving Aimee Lou Wood (who took offense to the sketch lampooning her signature teeth), the show may opt not to craft another parody. A bigger surprise would be if Wood appeared alongside former co-star Goggins on SNL amid rumors that they’re feuding.

We’ll still have to wait a few weeks to see what exactly happens during that particular episode. I’m confident that it’ll be well worth the wait, and that I – along with Dax Shepard, Jack Black and more – will be satisfied with it. For right now, though, let’s keep up the speculation regarding what kind of fun sketches we might see during the show.

Walton Goggins’ episode of Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Know that episodes of the long-running sketch comedy series can also be streamed with a Peacock subscription.