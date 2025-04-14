After Jack Black Dropped A Minecraft Movie’s Lava Chicken Scene, Fans Shared Their Theater Experiences

A Minecraft Movie has dominated the box office, as audiences seem to be eating up the recently released video game adaptation. More than a few scenes from the film are causing pandemonium amongst viewers. There’s a lot of chicken-related madness in the flick as well, with one stand-out moment involving Jack Black’s Steve belting out a song about lava chicken. (Yes, you read that correctly.) Black and more have now shared that tune on social media, and fans responded by opening up about their viewing experiences.

“Steve’s Lava Chicken” is just one of many songs present on A Minecraft Movie’s official soundtrack. Written by Jack Black and director Jared Hess, it sees Steve laying out his discovery that the chickens native to the cubic world depicted in the film taste good when sizzled with molten rock. Black, along with Water Tower Music, Warner Bros. Pictures and other accounts took to Instagram to jointly share the scene in which the tune appears. Check it out:

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the School of Rock alum would perform a few tracks for his 2025 movie release. After all, he does make up one part of the rock comedy duo Tenacious D, which is currently on hiatus. He also delivered the catchy (and very lucrative) “Peaches” for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. I’m not sure if “Steve’s Lava Chicken” will become as much of an earworm as Bowser’s Oscar-snubbed song. However, it’s possible that it could catch on.

While the forces behind A Minecraft Movie drop that music, fans are opening up about their experiences with the film. Many of them are expressing positive feelings not only about the flick itself but about specific moments from their screenings. You can check out several of the reactions down below:

My entire theater started clapping harmoniously during this scene - felix_larios_official

Jack Black I fucking loved this movie please make a sequel - thebigbusinessman

I watch it in this day its so good I very like it🔥👏 - wiktorrumin7

Ear worm…. Been singing it since I left the movies yesterday… la la lava, ch ch chicken 🐔 - missy_moo.xx

Thank you for helping bring the celebration of a game of my childhood <3 had so much fun seeing it with friends - katnap.s

To say that a number of the screenings have been less-than-conventional would be an understatement. Video footage shared to social media has shown teens getting hyped over specific scenes and even getting thrown out of some showings. Not only that but, during one particular showing, a patron brought a live chicken. That should tell you everything you need to know about the wildness of these public events.

It’s due to the craziness above that a representative of Fareham’s Reel Cinema in the UK issued a warning to those who might try to take part in TikTok’s “Chicken Jockey” trend while seeing the movie. Don’t get me wrong when I say there’s nothing wrong with showing enthusiasm while you’re taking in a movie at the cinema. However, rabid fans seeing Minecraft may want to simmer down just a tad.

Still, it’s lovely that so many people seem to be connecting with the movie. A sequel has yet to be formally confirmed, though I wouldn’t be surprised if an official announcement drops soon. That could theoretically mean that fans can look forward to even more tunes similar to “Steve’s Lava Chicken.” For now, though, fans can take in the music of A Minecraft Movie by purchasing the soundtrack or seeing the film in theaters.