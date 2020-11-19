5 Reasons Why Dredd Is, And Probably Always Will Be, My Favorite Comic Book Movie

If you ask most people what the greatest comic book movie of all time is, you’ll likely get 1 of 3 answers—The Dark Knight, Avengers: Endgame, or Black Panther. And while I love all 3 of those movies, I would have to shake my head and say, nope, try again. Because while The Dark Knight changed the whole landscape of comic book movies forever, Endgame was the biggest movie of all time, and Black Panther was the first comic book movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture, I still don’t think any of them hold a candle to 2012’s Dredd.

And yes, I know. Nobody else on Earth thinks that Dredd is the greatest comic book movie of all time—I mean, the movie was an undeniable flop at the box office. But I actually have five reasons why I think the Karl Urban movie beats out all other comic book films. Now if we could only get that forever gestating Judge Dredd: Mega City One TV show, that would be great. Seriously, when’s it coming?