How To Watch Alexandra Daddario's Big Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Movie

We’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean this tumultuous period of our lives is off-limits from exploring in entertainment. On the film front, the first COVID-centric movie came out just weeks after the pandemic started spreading globally, and now we’re not far off from the arrival of arguably the biggest movie yet centered on this subject: the Michael Bay-produced thriller Songbird, which stars Alexandra Daddario, KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, among others. Should you be interested in checking out Songbird, word’s come in that you’ll be able to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.
After months of Songbird going without a release date, STXFilms announced today that the movie will premiere in the United States as a PVOD offering on Friday, December 11. Songbird will be available as a $19.99 rental for a 48-hour period, as has been the norm with a lot of movies this year that shifted from theatrical to PVOD releases. It was also revealed that following its home media run, Songbird will head to a major streaming service in 2021.
Here’s what Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, had to say about Songbird’s PVOD release:
The pandemic has affected every aspect of our business, from production to release, but Songbird demonstrates that a nimble studio like STX can find effective and profitable ways to make their movies work, as we have similarly with Greenland and My Spy during these challenging times. The show must go on. Songbird is a thrilling movie that will speak to audiences in this moment as it keeps them on the edge of their seats.
While there are handfuls of movie theaters still open around the U.S., allowing for films like Let Him Go and Fatman to play on big screens, we’re still a long ways off from the traditional theatrical experience getting back to normal. So it makes sense why STXFilms opted to send Songbird to VOD, as that’s the best way to get it in front of a lot of eyes as soon as possible. Songbird will be one of 2020’s final movies, with other notable features arriving before 2021 kicks off including Mank, Soul, Coming 2 America and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (there’s talk again of Wonder Woman 1984 possibly having to be delayed).
Set in 2024, Songbird, which was directed by Adam Mason, is set in a world where the world is entering its fourth pandemic year due to COVID-19 having mutated into an even more dangerous strain. In the U.S., those who are infected are taken to quarantine camps, where they’re left to either forcibly get better on their own or die. The story follows KJ Apa’s Nico, a motorbike courier who’s immune from the virus and races across Los Angeles to save his girlfriend, Sofia Carson’s Sara (from whom he’s had to stay physically distanced) after she’s believed to have become infected.
Songbird’s cast also features Alexandra Daddario as a yet-to-be-identified singer, Craig Robinson as Nico’s boss, Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of Los Angeles’ “sanitation” department, Demi Moore as Piper Griffin, Paul Walter Hauser as Max and Bradley Whitford as Mr. Griffin. Principal photography unfolded from early July to early August, and Songbird was the first movie to shoot in Los Angeles during the city’s COVID-19 lockdown.
Feel free to watch/re-watch the Songbird trailer below.
Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more Songbird-related news, including which streaming service acquires it.