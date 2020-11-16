How To Watch Alexandra Daddario's Big Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Movie

We’re still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean this tumultuous period of our lives is off-limits from exploring in entertainment. On the film front, the first COVID-centric movie came out just weeks after the pandemic started spreading globally, and now we’re not far off from the arrival of arguably the biggest movie yet centered on this subject: the Michael Bay-produced thriller Songbird, which stars Alexandra Daddario, KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, among others. Should you be interested in checking out Songbird, word’s come in that you’ll be able to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.