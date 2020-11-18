Rachel McAdams: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Mean Girls Star

When your breakout acting role is the popular teen with a selfish, sociopathic agenda in a high school movie like Mean Girls, you are usually destined to play nothing else but that character for the rest of your career (if you still have one afterward). Yet, Rachel McAdams is one of the few actresses who immediately proved she is more than Regina George.

In fact, the Canadian born, 42-year-old actress would soon be recognized as one of the most talented of her generation with an impressive range for genre and emotion that would eventually earn her an Academy Award-nomination for Spotlight, which also won Best Picture in 2016. Admittedly, not every film or even TV show in her otherwise versatile repertoire has garnered such a reputation, but her own reputation as a stunning highlight of whatever project she pursues has remained a constant.

If you do not believe me, just see for yourself with these 14 classics from the big and small screen starring Rachel McAdams that you can stream right now from various platforms. Unfortunately, 2004’s Mean Girls is not directly available for streaming anywhere at the moment, but you can still get a taste of her as Regina George from one of her earlier movie credits.