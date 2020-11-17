Spike Lee Directing A Movie About Viagra, And Of Course It's A Musical Too

Over 30 years after Do The Right Thing, Spike Lee has never been thrown off his game. You could argue the filmmaker is having the most exciting era of his career right now, between his 2018 critically-acclaimed and Oscar-winning film BlacKkKlansman, one of the best movies of the year Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods and his Talking Heads documentary David Byrne's American Utopia. Lee has just added another project to his roster and it will be an original musical about Viagra. Yes, really.