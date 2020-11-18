How Do You Get Cast In A Sacha Baron Cohen Movie Anyway? Here's How Borat 2 Worked

Three ladies stopped by our church, the Ebenezer Baptist church. They told our church finance secretary that they were looking for a Black grandmother-type, Bentia called me to come up to the church for this interview and the rest is history. See how God works, I thought I was going to be in a documentary. I first learned that it was a movie when my little cousin showed me the trailer, he told me that it was coming out on that Friday on Amazon Prime. I don't have Amazon Prime so it was a week before I saw the movie.