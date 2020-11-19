In Monumental News, Wonder Woman 1984 Is Officially Heading To Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Anyone wish for Wonder Woman 1984 for Christmas this year? Consider that marked off the list… finally. Patty Jenkins' highly-anticipated followup to 2017’s record-breaking superhero film has been lassoed around even before the pandemic with numerous calendar shifts, finally cementing itself in No Man’s Land at the end of 2020. Instead of being delayed further, Warner Bros has officially decided to release the movie in theaters and HBO Max on the same day.