AMC Responds To Wonder Woman 1984’s HBO Max Release

2020 has been an unprecedented year for a variety of ways, and this is especially true for the film industry. Countless projects have been pushed back as a result of global health issues, as studios bide their time in order to make money at the box office. A variety of movies have also gone straight to homes, and it turns out that Wonder Woman 1984's upcoming release will be two-pronged. The blockbuster will hit both theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, and now AMC Theaters has responded to this latest development.