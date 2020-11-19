AMC Responds To Wonder Woman 1984’s HBO Max Release

Leave a Comment
2020 has been an unprecedented year for a variety of ways, and this is especially true for the film industry. Countless projects have been pushed back as a result of global health issues, as studios bide their time in order to make money at the box office. A variety of movies have also gone straight to homes, and it turns out that Wonder Woman 1984's upcoming release will be two-pronged. The blockbuster will hit both theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, and now AMC Theaters has responded to this latest development.
Theaters around the country still not filling to capacity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most upcoming blockbusters have been pushed back in hopes of making money at a later date. But Warner Bros. has found a unique way of releasing Wonder Woman 1984, as it'll still hit theaters on December 25th, while also arriving on HBO Max on the same date. AMC Theaters has since responded to this wild new plan for Patty Jenkins' sequel, saying:
For many months, AMC has been in active and deep dialogue with Warner Brothers to figure out how best this cinematic blockbuster could be seen at AMC Theatres in these unprecedented times. Given that atypical circumstances call for atypical economic relationships between studios and theatres, and atypical windows and releasing strategies, AMC is fully onboard for Warner Brothers’ announcement today.
Well, there you have it. While movie theater owners took umbrage when Universal skipped its theatrical run for Trolls World Tour months ago, it seems that AMC wasn't blindsided with the decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 in both theaters and HBO Max. This will allow fans to see Diana Prince's second solo flick however they feel most comfortable, while still allowing the theaters to make money when moviegoers head to their local AMC on Christmas Day.
Later AMC's same statement (via Deadline) the company further explained its stance on Wonder Woman 1984's unique release plan. Because while both Warner Bros. and AMC are sure to lose some of their expected profit by releasing the sequel for HBO Max subscribers at no additional charge, it's a necessary process to adapt for these unprecedented times. As the official statement reads:
AMC continues to believe that exclusive theatrical releases benefit consumers, filmmakers, studios and exhibitors. Even so, we also have clearly demonstrated this year that we are flexible and remain open to evolving long-standing business models, provided that we do so in ways that improve the industry ecosystem for all players. We have instituted novel approaches with other movie studios this year. We are doing so again, this time with Warner Brothers to facilitate the specific release of this important movie. We hope movie lovers enjoy Wonder Woman 1984 during the holidays this year at AMC.
While Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream on HBO Max, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are still encouraging moviegoers to go and see the upcoming blockbuster in theaters. Obviously this depends on each audience member's personal comfort and access to places like AMC, but it's clear that the long-awaited sequel was meant for the big screen. And while the numbers this holiday season likely won't compare to how much theaters typically make around Christmas, but the profits are sorely needed by AMC and its competitors.
Anticipation for Wonder Woman 1984 began almost immediately after the first movie arrived in theaters in 2017. Patty Jenkins' DC debut proved what the shared universe was capable of, and broke new ground as a comic book movies starring and directed by women. The sequel was delayed a number of times, but it's on set to arrive before the end of the year.
Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on December 25th.