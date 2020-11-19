Scott Pilgrim’s Brie Larson Learned Epic Choreography For Her Signature Song, Check It Out

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is one of those movies that has certainly been memorable for a lot of people, though it's also somewhat divisive. It's either brilliant or ridiculous depending on your point of view. I'm certainly of the camp that thinks that every Edgar Wright movie is brilliant, including this one. And Brie Larson stole the movie for her brief scene. Envy Adams is so unlike most other characters Larson has since played that she's still mostly unrecognizable in the performance. Although, that might just be the hair.