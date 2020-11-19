Dear Scream And Other Legacy Horror Franchises: Please Start Being More Creative With Your Titles

The reason they are particularly bad is because they also have the side effect of totally misrepresenting what the movies actually are. Audiences are well trained at this point to recognize that a new film with the same title as an old film is either a remake or a reboot, but in none of the aforementioned cases is that accurate. Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.'s The Thing isn’t another take on Christian Nyby’s The Thing From Another World, but instead a carefully orchestrated prequel to John Carpenter’s 1982 classic. David Gordon Green’s Halloween isn’t a second attempt at a franchise re-do following Rob Zombie’s duology, but instead a direct sequel to Carpenter’s original. And Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Scream is very clearly maintaining the existing continuity given all of the returning characters.