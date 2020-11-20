Borat 2: Maria Bakalova Reveals Her Mother’s Emotional Response To Sasha Baron Cohen’s Movie

The cat is out of the bag, or rather the daughter is out of the cage, with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm running around the world on Prime Video. So from this point on, Maria Bakalova’s career will have that film to thank for whatever happens next. Which, if the public’s reaction is any indication, should be a future that could bring her mother to tears of a proud and happier variety. If you haven’t seen it for yourself, head over to Prime Video and see the Borat sequel everyone’s been talking about. While you’re at it, check out the 2020 release schedule, if you want to see what’s still on track to debut throughout the rest of this calendar year.