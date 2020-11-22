Zack Snyder’s Justice League: See What Carla Gugino Could Have Looked Like As Catwoman

Zack Snyder is hard at work on his version of Justice League, bringing some surprise characters into the mix in the process. It'll will be packed with characters when all is said and done, including major DC villains like Lex Luthor and Deathstroke. And recently, Snyder appeared to be teasing Catwoman, and many fans pointed to Carla Gugino as a potential candidate for the role. Now, a fan has given us a taste of what that could look like.