Chris Pratt Has A Funny Take For His Thor: Love And Thunder Co-Star Chris Hemsworth Ahead Of Filming

Star Lord and Thor in Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in limbo right now. By this point in the original version of 2020 we thought we were going to get we would have seen Black Widow and we'd all be talking right now about whether or not Eternals was any good. While we'll be waiting at least a few more months for the next chapter in the MCU, production on those that are following is continuing to move forward, and that means that Chris Hemsworth is getting in game shape to play Thor once again as Thor: Love and Thunder is set to go in front of cameras very soon. And Hemsworth won't be alone as Chris Pratt is set to join him.

It had been reported that Chris Pratt was on board Thor: Love and Thunder to reprise his role of Star-Lord, and Pratt has seemingly confirmed that by posting a comment on Chris Hemsworth's Instagram. The Thor-actor posted an image of himself turning a massive tire end over end as part of his training, and Pratt took the opportunity to make a simple request of his future co-star. Could he maybe not look so good in their movie? Pratt's full comment reads...

Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.

Chris Pratt is almost certainly doing his share of working out as well for the new film, but Chris Hemsworth is supposed to be playing an actual god, while Star-Lord is just a really in shape, otherwise normal, human. I'm afraid Pratt is going to look slightly lacking next to Thor no matter what happens.

Of course, it's possible Thor won't be looking quite this good for the whole movie. We don't know exactly where Thor: Love and Thunder will be picking up the story, and so it's possible we could see "Fat Thor" again, at least at the beginning of the movie. So perhaps Chris Pratt can enjoy those scenes, because they likely won't last long.

Although, Chris Hemsworth does tell his co-star that he shouldn't worry too much about looking inadequate when they appear on screen together. According to him, his picture has actually had a special filter applied to it, and he doesn't actually look as good right now as the image implied. Hemsworth responded...

Don't worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that's been applied here. It's called instashred.

If only such a thing was real, then we could all look Marvel superheroes, at least on screen.

Whether or not the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder is unclear, though since the whole crew was together at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it's certainly possible. Odds are we'll hear about that before we see it, when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters (we hope) in 2022.

Is Vin Diesel Filming Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder?
