Chris Pratt Has A Funny Take For His Thor: Love And Thunder Co-Star Chris Hemsworth Ahead Of Filming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in limbo right now. By this point in the original version of 2020 we thought we were going to get we would have seen Black Widow and we'd all be talking right now about whether or not Eternals was any good. While we'll be waiting at least a few more months for the next chapter in the MCU, production on those that are following is continuing to move forward, and that means that Chris Hemsworth is getting in game shape to play Thor once again as Thor: Love and Thunder is set to go in front of cameras very soon. And Hemsworth won't be alone as Chris Pratt is set to join him.