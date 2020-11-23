One Scene In James Bond’s Casino Royale That Has Some Problems

While we can agree that the James Bond franchise can get a bit larger than life at times, there are moments that provide grounded stakes and solid thrills. Casino Royale happens to be one of the films that best shows off both of those facets, as one minute Daniel Craig’s Bond is chasing down a man from a snake pit to an embassy, and the next he’s playing cards for the fate of the world. But while this gritty reboot is a little more believable than some of the other 007 adventures out there, the scenes where James Bond plays cards against Le Chiffre seem to have some problems, at least according to an expert in how casinos actually work.