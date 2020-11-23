That Nicolas Cage Movie About Nic Cage Is Rounding Out Its Cast, And It Really Is The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

For those of you who are just hearing about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent for the first time, the movie follows a version of Nicolas Cage who’s creatively unfulfilled, struggling financially and eager to work with Quentin Tarantino. This paves the way for Cage accepting $1 million to attend a super fan’s birthday party, but when danger rears its ugly head, he’s forced to embody some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to save his wife and daughter. So who’s making up the cast of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent? That’s what we’re here to go over, and let’s start off by talking a little more about the main man himself.