Kristen Stewart Describes One Happiest Season Scene In Which She Was So In Awe Of Dan Levy

The moment he looks at me and describes his coming out story and encourages me to see how hard it can be from a different perspective — it feels historical. I’m like, 'We’re in a movie, but also fuck the movie!' We’re in 2020, and watching him say that in that scene just feels like so different and cool. I feel so lucky to have been around him. In that moment, it’s like a rare opportunity to feel like — shit, we definitely put a little flag in there.