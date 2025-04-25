‘I Do’: Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer Confirm Their Marriage With The Most Heartwarming Images

Kristen Stewart will always be known for her portrayal of Bella, the eternal love of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. However, as iconic as that romance arguably is, I’d say the actress’s real-life love story with Dylan Meyer has been even sweeter to watch. The couple tied the knot last week, five years after Meyer proposed, and they shared the heartwarming pics from their big day along with the most adorable caption from Stewart’s wife.

The brides kept things casual for their nuptials, celebrating with friends and family at the Casita Del Campo Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on April 20. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer gave fans a peek inside the intimate affair when Meyer shared a couple of images on Instagram of the couple looking oh-so-in-love. Check it out:

It was as if they were the only two people in the world, as Dylan Meyer wrapped her arms around Kristen Stewart’s neck, and the Love Lies Bleeding star couldn’t keep her hands off her wife.

While Meyer rocked a sheer dress and high ponytail accessorized with a black ribbon, Stewart stayed true to a promise she made years ago to get married in a comfy white tee.

She didn’t go quite as silly as she’d originally planned — the actress who has challenged the norms of women’s fashion for years said at one point that a tuxedo T-shirt and jeans would work in place of the traditional white dress she wore in Twilight — ultimately opting for a matching skirt and jacket set. They looked gorgeous and in love, and as if we weren’t already swooning, Dylan Meyer included the caption:

I do. I really really really really really do.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have continuously said the sweetest things about each other since they started dating in 2019. While the actress blushed and gushed about her partner to Howard Stern, telling him in 2020 that it was a done deal and she was definitely going to marry this woman, Meyer proved why she’s a writer for a living with an all-time Valentine’s Day post in 2023.

Their Mexican restaurant wedding (honestly, that alone is #marriagegoals) may have been a smaller event, but their famous friends were quick to congratulate them as soon as Meyer made it Instagram official. Mena Suvari was clearly over the moon, writing:

❤️❤️❤️❤️CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! So so happy for you two!!❤️❤️❤️❤️Here’s to a beautiful long-lived life together!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

Other comments included:

Just the sweetest ever. love you guys – Ashley Benson

😍😍😍😍 – Karen Gillan

❤️ – Dakota Fanning

Congratulations!!!! 😍😍😍 – Lauren Miller Rogen

Hottest couple and I’m literally crying 🤍 – Rita Ora

Congratulations are definitely in order.

I love seeing this couple so happy together, and I really, really, really do hope that we continue to get peeks into their marriage, even as Kristen Stewart’s new projects play out on the 2025 movie calendar.