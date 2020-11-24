Scream 5 Director Explains How Wes Craven Influenced The Sequel’s Violence

Before this on Ready or Not we had this conversation a lot which is like ‘How do we deal with violence?’ The violence in this, one of the big things we got from Wes Craven is the idea that you can never treat violence like it’s happening to someone [else.] It has to always happen to a human being, who has a family, who has loved ones. Who you should care about. And so when you’re in the violence it’s not for jokes, it’s not for humor. Everything around it can be fun, but violence is violence and it should be treated as such.