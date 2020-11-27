Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Croods 2 Box Office: How Much The Movie Made Opening Night In Theaters Over Thanksgiving

The Croods 2: A New Age the kids look shocked next to their family pet

As Thanksgiving in 2020 was suggested to be a more subdued affair, rather than the usual hustle and bustle that holiday would entail, one would have expected the box office to reflect a pretty similar picture. The Croods: A New Age’s recent box office debut would say otherwise, as the film brought in a figure that’s pretty impressive when compared to the market overall. Nowhere is that more apparent in the numbers from the film’s first two nights of release, with the film racking up $4.6 million in that short span of time.

That’s pretty impressive for a movie that was once rumored to be cancelled in production, thanks to Dreamworks Animation’s tumultuous history throughout the last decade. But with The Croods: A New Age under the auspices of Dreamworks’ parent studio Universal, it seems that the project not only found its feet, but according to Deadline’s numbers, also found its audience. The same of which could be said for almost the entire run of films in theaters now. Among the titles that were mentioned as seeing a bump in their Thanksgiving portfolio were the other family comedy on the market, The War With Grandpa, as well as Liam Neeson’s action thriller Honest Thief. Though Universal was probably smiling extra hard yesterday, as they had two other films see fortune smile upon them, with both slasher-comedy Freaky and the emotional drama Let Him Go both receiving their own increases.

Speaking of Freaky, the numbers we’ve seen from The Croods: A New Age are even more impressive when compared to those shown by director Christopher Landon and co-writer Michael Kennedy’s opening salvo. Upon opening weekend, that particular film saw a result of $3.7 million raked in over the course of just that frame. But with The Croods sequel beating that number in just two days, there’s hope that there might be a surprise windfall in the world of animation; which depending on who you are could be a good and a bad sign.

Per the most recent agreement between studio Universal and theater chain Cinemark, there’s a new monetary threshold that could see a delayed VOD release of The Croods: A New Age, or any project that qualifies. So long as Dreamworks Animation’s latest release stays below $50 million this weekend, the movie will be able to be released on VOD after the 17 day mark that was previously set with AMC Theatres. However, if the holiday offering manages to cross that seemingly improbable mark under current conditions, that window would be delayed until 30 days from initial release.

It may seem like a near impossible feat for The Croods: A New Age to cross the $50 million mark in one weekend, but then again who could have predicted the Thanksgiving opening results? We’ll be keeping an eye on this developing story throughout the weekend here at CinemaBlend, and if you’re interested in seeing The Croods A New Age yourself, you can catch it at a participating theaters near you.

Up Next

The Croods: A New Age Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

The Croods: A New Age Review: A Cute, Colorful, Simple Sequel… With Some Unfortunate Timing reviews 4d The Croods: A New Age Review: A Cute, Colorful, Simple Sequel… With Some Unfortunate Timing Eric Eisenberg
Upcoming Emma Stone Movies And Shows: Cruella, Croods 2, And More news 1M Upcoming Emma Stone Movies And Shows: Cruella, Croods 2, And More Will Ashton
Upcoming Nicolas Cage Movies And TV Shows: Joe Exotic, Willy's Wonderland, And More news 1M Upcoming Nicolas Cage Movies And TV Shows: Joe Exotic, Willy's Wonderland, And More Will Ashton

Trending Movies

Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
No Country for Old Men Nov 8, 2007 No Country for Old Men Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Apr 23, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Like A Boss Jan 10, 2020 Like A Boss 2
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Suspends Season 11 Production Following Positive COVID Test TBD Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Suspends Season 11 Production Following Positive COVID Test Rating TBD
Watch Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Hilariously Go Off On 'Ungrateful' Contestant TBD Watch Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Hilariously Go Off On 'Ungrateful' Contestant Rating TBD
Why It’s OK To Root Against Amy Adams’ Hillbilly Elegy Character, According To The Cast TBD Why It’s OK To Root Against Amy Adams’ Hillbilly Elegy Character, According To The Cast Rating TBD
Andy Samberg Has Some Blunt Thoughts For Academy Members Mad About Diversity Standards TBD Andy Samberg Has Some Blunt Thoughts For Academy Members Mad About Diversity Standards Rating TBD
America's Got Talent Child Magicians Arrested As Part Of Evolving Custody Battle TBD America's Got Talent Child Magicians Arrested As Part Of Evolving Custody Battle Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information