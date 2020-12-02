Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 2 Ending: What Happened, And How It Fits The Christmas Spirit

Warning: spoilers for Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 2 are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, consider this your warning to turn back before you spoil your Christmas presents.

Another dose of holiday cheer hit Netflix recently as The Christmas Chronicles 2 premiered over the Thanksgiving weekend. Seeing the return of Kurt Russell’s Santa, along with the addition of Goldie Hawn’s Mrs. Claus being brought back as a more substantial character, means that the beginning of holiday movie season is definitely upon us. Not to mention, the results of The Christmas Chronicles 2’s ending mean that a new Christmas tradition could be in the works.